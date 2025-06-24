St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 567 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.4% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $5,504,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $212.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.92. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

