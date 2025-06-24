Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $422.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.99 and a 200-day moving average of $400.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

