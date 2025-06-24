Head to Head Comparison: Saker Aviation Services (SKAS) vs. Its Peers

Volatility and Risk

Saker Aviation Services has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saker Aviation Services’ rivals have a beta of 1.65, meaning that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Saker Aviation Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million $1.25 million 13.89 Saker Aviation Services Competitors $14.12 billion $574.24 million 1.91

Saker Aviation Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services. Saker Aviation Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saker Aviation Services 6.08% 17.60% 15.46% Saker Aviation Services Competitors -15,414.15% 17.92% 1.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Saker Aviation Services rivals beat Saker Aviation Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.