Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 419,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Zoetis by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $157.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average of $163.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

