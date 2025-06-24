Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.28. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

