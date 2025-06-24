AIFG Consultants Ltd. Buys 8,305 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

