SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SPYG opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

