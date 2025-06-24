Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 43 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $472.16 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.56 and its 200 day moving average is $467.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

