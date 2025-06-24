Pacific Sage Partners LLC Has $7.82 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,314 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,521 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.