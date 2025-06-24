Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 4,259 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $210.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

