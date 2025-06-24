International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Plans Dividend of €0.06

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 100.0% increase from International Consolidated Airlines Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 328.10 ($4.44) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158.95 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368.06 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 301.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.28) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 420 ($5.69) to GBX 250 ($3.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 350 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.69) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 372 ($5.04).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

