Reviewing Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTSH) and Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tile Shop Hldgs and Jewett-Cameron Trading”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop Hldgs $347.07 million 0.79 $2.32 million $0.02 308.30 Jewett-Cameron Trading $47.15 million 0.29 $720,000.00 ($0.36) -10.67

Tile Shop Hldgs has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading. Jewett-Cameron Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tile Shop Hldgs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

36.7% of Tile Shop Hldgs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Tile Shop Hldgs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tile Shop Hldgs has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tile Shop Hldgs and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop Hldgs 0.23% 0.65% 0.25% Jewett-Cameron Trading -2.69% -5.22% -4.64%

Summary

Tile Shop Hldgs beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tile Shop Hldgs

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile. It also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers; and accessories which includes installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products. In addition, the company offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. It sells its products under the Superior Adhesives & Chemicals, Superior Tools & Supplies, Rush River, and Fired Earth brands. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

