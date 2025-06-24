Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,827 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7%

JEPI stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

