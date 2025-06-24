Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,182 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 14.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

SCHX stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

