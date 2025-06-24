Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) & NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN – Get Free Report) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of NeurAxis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A NeurAxis -492.76% N/A -641.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeurAxis $2.93 million 6.02 -$14.63 million ($1.19) -2.06

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and NeurAxis”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nexeon Medsystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeurAxis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nexeon Medsystems and NeurAxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon Medsystems 0 0 0 0 0.00 NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeurAxis has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given NeurAxis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeurAxis is more favorable than Nexeon Medsystems.

Risk and Volatility

Nexeon Medsystems has a beta of 6.98, suggesting that its share price is 598% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeurAxis has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeurAxis beats Nexeon Medsystems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexeon Medsystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

