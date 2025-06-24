Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 35,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $635.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $587.83 and its 200-day moving average is $594.49.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

