Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

