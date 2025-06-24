Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 38 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $515.04 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

