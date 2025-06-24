Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1,164.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 104,598.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,356,357,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,095,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,743,000 after buying an additional 876,836 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 138,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 633,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $986.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $950.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $969.00. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

