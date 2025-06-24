PBMares Wealth Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

