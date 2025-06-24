874 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,667,000 after buying an additional 134,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after buying an additional 318,007 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3%

LMT stock opened at $472.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.62. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

