BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.09

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 1.1% increase from BWP Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
BWP Trust Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.60.
About BWP Trust
