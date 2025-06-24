Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.24. Alstom shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 18,317 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ALSMY. DZ Bank upgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut Alstom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Alstom Stock Performance

About Alstom

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

