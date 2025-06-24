Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.970-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.300 EPS.
Carnival Trading Up 10.2%
Shares of Carnival stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62.
Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Company Profile
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
