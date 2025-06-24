Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.970-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.300 EPS.

Carnival Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Carnival stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival

Carnival Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carnival stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Corporation ( NYSE:CUK Free Report ) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

