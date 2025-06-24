Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of SHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 177,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 140.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 342,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

