WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 149,391 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149,391 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.