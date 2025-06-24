NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2025

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $8.76. NextDecade shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 2,328,812 shares traded.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 8,917,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,757,000 after purchasing an additional 334,012 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 8,142,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,775,000 after buying an additional 6,248,757 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextDecade by 22.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after buying an additional 846,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextDecade by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after buying an additional 48,401 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in NextDecade by 17.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 338,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

