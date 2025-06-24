Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 66432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDEXY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseno Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseno Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Industria de Diseno Textil Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Industria de Diseno Textil had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Industria de Diseno Textil SA will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseno Textil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Industria de Diseno Textil’s previous dividend of $0.29. Industria de Diseno Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.17%.

Industria de Diseno Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

