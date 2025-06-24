Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Accelleron Industries AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$67.73 and last traded at C$67.59, with a volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.33.

Accelleron Industries Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.97.

Accelleron Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.8926 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Accelleron Industries’s previous dividend of $0.56.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

