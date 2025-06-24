Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,535 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.2% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3%

LMT opened at $472.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.56 and its 200-day moving average is $467.62. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

