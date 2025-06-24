Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PM stock opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.65. The firm has a market cap of $288.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

