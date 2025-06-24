Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Price

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

NYSE HRI traded up $10.11 on Tuesday, hitting $127.20. 220,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average of $152.62. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.88. Herc has a 12 month low of $96.19 and a 12 month high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $5,377,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Herc by 8.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,221.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,649 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

