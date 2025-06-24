Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 34.150-34.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 34.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Argus set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.69%.
In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
