Hofer & Associates. Inc Buys 682 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,041,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 295,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.