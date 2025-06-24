Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $44.42 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 12.1% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

