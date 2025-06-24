WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 4,263 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $9,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.