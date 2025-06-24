Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Cut by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,357,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,073 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $29,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

