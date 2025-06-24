Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New $560,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

