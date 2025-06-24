PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,339,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $459.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.40.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

