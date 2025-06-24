AIFG Consultants Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 5.5% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,537,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

