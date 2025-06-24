Mobileye Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 18,090 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 9,527 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,085,962.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,354.77. This trade represents a 38.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,211,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,101,000 after purchasing an additional 621,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $95,937,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 7.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,369,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after buying an additional 167,333 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,002,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 493,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 9.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,966,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of MBLY traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,704,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,459. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 0.48. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 160.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on MBLY

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.