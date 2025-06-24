Reviewing Life Time Group (LTH) & Its Rivals

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Life Time Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Life Time Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Time Group’s peers have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Life Time Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Time Group 0 5 8 0 2.62 Life Time Group Competitors 529 1564 2996 49 2.50

Profitability

Life Time Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.92, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Life Time Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Life Time Group is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Life Time Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Time Group 7.60% 8.29% 2.96% Life Time Group Competitors -88.23% -67.41% -9.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Life Time Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Life Time Group $2.62 billion $156.24 million 31.13 Life Time Group Competitors $5.15 billion $328.73 million 32.70

Life Time Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Life Time Group. Life Time Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Life Time Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Life Time Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Life Time Group beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas. The company also offers fitness floors with equipment, locker rooms, group fitness studios, indoor and outdoor pools, bistros, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, LifeSpa, LifeCafe, and childcare and Kids Academy learning spaces. In addition, its Life Time Digital provides live streaming fitness classes, remote goal-based personal training, nutrition and weight loss support, curated award-winning health, and fitness and wellness content. The company is also involved in media activities, conducting athletic events, and provision of related services. It operates various centers, including ground leases. The company was formerly known as LTF Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. in June 21, 2021. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.