Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

