Stockland (SGP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.17 on August 28th

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 3.6% increase from Stockland’s previous final dividend of $0.17.
Stockland Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.34.
About Stockland
