New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $311,273,000. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after buying an additional 882,811 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493,784 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,958.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,092,000 after acquiring an additional 475,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $191.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.83 and a 200 day moving average of $190.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

