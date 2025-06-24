Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 22,084 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $36,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,455,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

