OriginOil (OTCMKTS:OCLN) & Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Head to Head Survey

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) and OriginOil (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginOil has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Tech and OriginOil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 3.44% 23.31% 9.47% OriginOil N/A N/A -96.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.9% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginOil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tetra Tech and OriginOil”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $5.20 billion 1.81 $333.38 million $0.69 51.72 OriginOil $5.54 million 0.50 -$18.97 million N/A N/A

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than OriginOil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tetra Tech and OriginOil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 2 2 0 2.50 OriginOil 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tetra Tech presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Tetra Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than OriginOil.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats OriginOil on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments; and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and environmental remediation and reconstruction services, and industrial water treatment services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as sustainable infrastructure master planning and engineering design for facilities, transportation, and local development projects. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About OriginOil

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

