LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.7%

MCD opened at $289.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.79. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

