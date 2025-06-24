McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.79. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

