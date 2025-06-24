Promising Luxury Goods Stocks Worth Watching – June 23rd

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture and sell premium‐priced consumer products—such as designer apparel, high-end watches, luxury automobiles and fine jewelry—catered primarily to affluent clientele. These firms typically benefit from strong brand equity, pricing power and customer loyalty, which help sustain high margins even in softer economic climates. Investors often view luxury goods stocks as a way to tap into relatively inelastic, upscale consumer demand and a segment of the market that can be more resilient over the long term. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 556,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,565. New York Times has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYT

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,911. RealReal has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $550.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.95. 287,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,334. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

Recommended Stories